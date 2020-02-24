'A Quiet Place Part II' Gets Terrifying New Trailer - Watch Now!

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Check out this new trailer for A Quiet Place Part II! The sequel to the 2018 movie was written and directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film. Here’s the synopsis: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the [...] 👓 View full article

