'A Quiet Place Part II' Gets Terrifying New Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Check out this new trailer for A Quiet Place Part II! The sequel to the 2018 movie was written and directed by John Krasinski, who also stars in the film. Here’s the synopsis: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the [...]
News video: A Quiet Place: Part II - Official

A Quiet Place: Part II - Official "Fight" Trailer 01:00

 Check out the official "Fight" trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou! Release Date: March 20, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part II is a horror movie that is the sequel to A Quiet Place (2018). The sequel film, written...

What are the must-see movies this March? [Video]What are the must-see movies this March?

Two Disney films feature in this month's round-up - Mulan and Onward. Filmgoers also have the action-packed Bloodshot to look forward to as well as the tense A Quiet Place Part II.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

A Quiet Place: Part II - 'Run' Clip [Video]A Quiet Place: Part II - "Run" Clip

Check out the official "Run" clip from A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou! Release Date: March 20, 2020 A Quiet Place:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:17Published


'A Quiet Place Part II' Survival Rooms invite fans to live the horror for themselves

What if you could step into the world of A Quiet Place? Would you survive? Paramount Pictures plans to let fans answer that question for themselves, and...
Mashable

Octavia Spencer is America's First Female 'Self Made' Millionaire in New Trailer - Watch!

Octavia Spencer transforms into Madam C.J. Walker in the brand-new trailer for her upcoming series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker! The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Dre_shorty

Dré Need to watch "A Quiet Place Part ll". I'll get the tickets as long as someone gets the popcorn😉 2 days ago

Threendie03

THERE IS NOTHING MORE DANGEROUS//emily.blunter The good thing is that with A quiet place part 2... we already know we dont need to buy snacks because snacks gets you attaccc 😂😂 2 days ago

AQuietPlaceFull

A Quiet Place 2 Full Movie Online 2020 March cover star Emily Blunt gets candid about finding her own voice, why #AQuietPlace is "a good zone" for her, an… https://t.co/Xapgf8bwAX 4 days ago

helloimfran

fran bentley This is happening almost once a week now. I get an advert for “The Quiet Place” Part 2 and it gets to THE EYES and… https://t.co/r6J6o1T3Om 6 days ago

CRS_One

Captain Cristobal Very curious to see the theater reaction A Quiet Place Part II gets For Part I, The theater I went to got a quick… https://t.co/YrodmMlWrb 6 days ago

Dark_Atmosphere

Julio Rodriguez RT @DreadCentral: A QUIET PLACE: PART II Gets Three New Posters - https://t.co/XVcXfJTsPg https://t.co/gI4MKvGUYi 1 week ago

DreadCentral

Dread Central A QUIET PLACE: PART II Gets Three New Posters - https://t.co/XVcXfJTsPg https://t.co/gI4MKvGUYi 1 week ago

CoolFMAbuja

Cool FM Abuja 96.9 RT @popcornandreels: A Quiet Place Part II gets a new poster - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with @McBluetoothCCFR @UsoroEdima @genesiscinemas @danielt… 1 week ago

