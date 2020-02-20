Global  

Mike Pompeo, Proud Antagonist of the U.S. Press, Calls Out China For Stifling Media Coverage of Coronavirus

Mediaite Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mike Pompeo, Proud Antagonist of the U.S. Press, Calls Out China For Stifling Media Coverage of CoronavirusSecretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China and Iran of suppressing "vital details" on the coronavirus outbreak, demanding that they "tell the truth," just one month after his own dustup with NPR.
News video: Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response 01:32

 Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

