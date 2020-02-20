Mike Pompeo, Proud Antagonist of the U.S. Press, Calls Out China For Stifling Media Coverage of Coronavirus

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China and Iran of suppressing "vital details" on the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China and Iran of suppressing "vital details" on the coronavirus outbreak , demanding that they "tell the truth," just one month after his own dustup with NPR. 👓 View full article



