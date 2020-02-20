Mike Pompeo, Proud Antagonist of the U.S. Press, Calls Out China For Stifling Media Coverage of Coronavirus
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China and Iran of suppressing "vital details" on the coronavirus outbreak, demanding that they "tell the truth," just one month after his own dustup with NPR.
Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government's response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.