Hailee Steinfeld Performs 'Wrong Direction' for First Time on 'Late Show': 'I Didn't Expect It To Be As Hard'

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Hailee Steinfeld flashes a smile and poses for photographs as she steps out of the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday evening (February 24) in New York City. The 23-year-old actress and singer taped her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she hit the stage to perform her ballad “Wrong Direction” for the [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber Called out by Cara Delevingne After Shading Her on ‘Late Late Show’

Justin Bieber Called out by Cara Delevingne After Shading Her on ‘Late Late Show’ 01:13

 Justin Bieber Called out by Cara Delevingne After Shading Her on ‘Late Late Show’ Cara Delevingne took to Instagram on Feb. 21 to publicly call out Justin Bieber for comments he made on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’ During the show’s “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”...

