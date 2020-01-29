Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > NCT 127 Announce North American Tour Dates, Kicking Off at Madison Square Garden

NCT 127 Announce North American Tour Dates, Kicking Off at Madison Square Garden

Billboard.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
It’s only been a few months since NCT 127 came last April and May to North America with their Neo City - The Origin tour, and now U.S. NCTzen...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry Styles Announces Two-Night

Harry Styles Announces Two-Night "Harryween" Concert at Madison Square Garden | Billboard News 01:15

 Harry Styles added two very special dates to his upcoming Love On Tour outing when we announced that he’s throwing a spooktacular "Harryween" party on Oct. 30 and 31 in New York.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rolling Stones extending No Filter Tour into a fourth year [Video]Rolling Stones extending No Filter Tour into a fourth year

The Rolling Stones are extending their ‘No Filter’ tour into a fourth year with 15 new North American stadium dates.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

My Chemical Romance Going On Tour, Stopping In Boston [Video]My Chemical Romance Going On Tour, Stopping In Boston

My Chemical Romance is back together and going on a reunion tour, the rock band's first U.S. dates in nine years. The North American tour comes to Boston's TD Garden on Sept. 15. Ken Molestina reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:20Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.