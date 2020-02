4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Iranians gather in long pharmacy line as coronavirus fear mounts 00:42 A long line of concerned Iranians gather at a pharmacy in Rasht, Iran as fear over the coronavirus mounts on Friday (February 28). "They're lining up for medicine, masks, whatever they can get. We all are just worried," someone at the scene told Newsflare. Iran cancelled the Friday prayers...