Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jordan Peele Shares 'Candyman' Teaser Ahead of Trailer - Watch!

Jordan Peele Shares 'Candyman' Teaser Ahead of Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Jordan Peele is teasing fans ahead of the release of Candyman! The 41-year-old writer and producer took to Twitter on Tuesday (February 25) to offer a sneak peek at the film. “I dare you to say his name,” Jordan wrote along with a brief clip. “Click below to tweet #Candyman 5 times in one post. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jordan Peele Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Jordan Peele Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Jordan Peele on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about pitching BLACKkKLANSMAN to Spike Lee, and what he hopes his films will add to the cultural conversation. See more highlights from the red..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How ‘The Invisible Man’ Aims to Reset Universal’s Approach to Monster Movies After Big-Budget Misfires

After Universal Pictures bet big bucks on “The Mummy” only to see the planned Dark Universe fall into Hollywood infamy, the studio is now trying to...
The Wrap

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Jordan Peele Shares ‘Candyman’ Teaser Ahead of Trailer – Watch! https://t.co/e6dvAWiEVH https://t.co/zfqIiQcEzQ 55 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Jordan Peele Shares ‘Candyman’ Teaser Ahead of Trailer – Watch! https://t.co/UxeLYR7wZf https://t.co/StgU4rZBWI 55 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Jordan Peele Shares ‘Candyman’ Teaser Ahead of Trailer – Watch! https://t.co/sTMqFmLj09 https://t.co/zf7EDEPUgC 55 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jordan Peele is teasing fans ahead of the release of #Candyman! Watch the new clip: https://t.co/BrX1hjFgX1 59 minutes ago

LauraM_1990

lAURA 🐝🏞️🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @empiremagazine: The Jordan Peele-produced #Candyman reboot has shared its first poster, with a trailer coming soon: https://t.co/E6n3sY… 1 hour ago

leegreenhough

Lee Greenhough Jordan Peele’s Candyman Reboot Shares First Poster | Movies | Empire https://t.co/Eb0cDMGjEZ 5 hours ago

salfordsmith61

Smith https://t.co/e2IijowMsT inject this into my veins 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.