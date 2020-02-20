Duffy Reveals She Was Drugged, Raped While Being Held Captive

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Her ordeal lasted for "some days..."



*Duffy* has broken her silence with a rare public statement.



The Welsh singer scored huge fame with her 2008 album 'Rockferry', an exceptionally potent piece of blue eyed soul.



After a follow up she disappeared from view, never giving interviews to the press.



Now the singer has posted a message to fans, and it reveals the horrible story behind her silence.



She writes:



The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.



You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.



Duffy now intends to speak with fans, inviting them to submit questions to her:



In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that.



She ends: Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.



Clash put Duffy on the cover at the start of her breakout year - it's unspeakably shocking that this could have happened to her.



Find the statement in full below.





View this post on Instagram



You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.



A post shared by @ duffy on



Feb 25, 2020 at 10:12am PST





