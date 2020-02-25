Global  

Singer Duffy Says She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive

E! Online Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
For nearly the last decade, Duffy has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. Now, the singer has shared a harrowing reason for her absence. 35-year-old Grammy winner Aimee Duffy, known by...
News video: Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days

Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days 00:37

 Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page. The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time", she is "OK and safe now".

Singer Duffy says she was held captive, raped [Video]Singer Duffy says she was held captive, raped

British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been &quot;raped and drugged and held captive,&quot; but gave no details about where or when the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published


Singer Duffy reveals she was 'raped, drugged and held captive'

British singer Duffy says she was "raped and drugged and held captive" before her long absence from the music scene, without giving details of the incident.
SBS Also reported by •Just JaredTamworth HeraldReutersSeattle Times

Duffy: Singer's meteoric rise to fame and why she stepped away from music

Singer releases public statement saying she was raped, drugged and held captive
Independent

