Singer Duffy Says She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () For nearly the last decade, Duffy has stayed mostly out of the spotlight. Now, the singer has shared a harrowing reason for her absence. 35-year-old Grammy winner Aimee Duffy, known by...
Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page. The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time", she is "OK and safe now".
