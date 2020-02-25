Global  

Greg Kinnear to Make Broadway Debut in 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Greg Kinnear will be playing the role of Atticus Finch in the smash hit Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird! The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor will make his Broadway debut on April 21, succeeding Ed Harris, who will play his final performance on April 19. Jeff Daniels originated the role of Atticus Finch in [...]
