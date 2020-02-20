Bloomberg Slams Trump For ‘Cruel’ Child Separation Policy In New Mailers To Super Tuesday Latino Voters
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () The first look at bilingual mailers aimed at Latino voters in Super Tuesday states from billionaire Mike Bloomberg's campaign, show that he is directly taking on President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy that resulted in child and family separation, calling the policy "cruel," and underlining the message that 1100 children were separated from their parents after the administration decided to end the policy.
