Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bloomberg Slams Trump For ‘Cruel’ Child Separation Policy In New Mailers To Super Tuesday Latino Voters

Bloomberg Slams Trump For ‘Cruel’ Child Separation Policy In New Mailers To Super Tuesday Latino Voters

Mediaite Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Bloomberg Slams Trump For ‘Cruel’ Child Separation Policy In New Mailers To Super Tuesday Latino VotersThe first look at bilingual mailers aimed at Latino voters in Super Tuesday states from billionaire Mike Bloomberg's campaign, show that he is directly taking on President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy that resulted in child and family separation, calling the policy "cruel," and underlining the message that 1100 children were separated from their parents after the administration decided to end the policy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers 01:22

 The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place, securing nine delegates. Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top three candidates, with three delegates....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Poll: African American voters seeking candidate who can beat Trump [Video]Poll: African American voters seeking candidate who can beat Trump

An exclusive UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds that former Vice President Joe Biden is the favorite among African American voters in Super Tuesday states.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:46Published

CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate [Video]CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate

Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina. In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Latino Voters In Nevada Lean Toward Sanders, Biden

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden lead Democratic presidential nominees among registered Latino voters heading into the Feb. 22 Nevada caucuses, the first contest in...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mediaite

Colbert Chastises Audience After They Boo His Mockery of Bloomberg: ‘All of Bloomberg’s Voters Are Here Tonight’

Host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert took on Mike Bloomberg's uneven debate performance in a live monologue Tuesday night, criticizing Bloomberg for his latest...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

EPPolitico

El Paso Politico 🛹 Mike Bloomberg Slams Trump’s Child Separations in Campaign Mailer - Mediate https://t.co/L7Cbw4dJVI https://t.co/WZcYJgL4nM 8 hours ago

geajochi

gea RT @Carrasquillo: I know Silver has a lot of data at his disposal to make this determination. Bloomberg could definitely continue to slide.… 17 hours ago

Carrasquillo

Adrian Carrasquillo I know Silver has a lot of data at his disposal to make this determination. Bloomberg could definitely continue to… https://t.co/S7E7j8o2sz 17 hours ago

caroleevans

ageismcarole evans RT @Carrasquillo: Scoop: I have the first look at Bloomberg's direct mail campaign being sent to Latino voters in Super Tuesday states, inc… 1 day ago

Carrasquillo

Adrian Carrasquillo Here’s the full story, including an interview with a Latina voter in El Paso who is voting for Bloomberg largely be… https://t.co/0aLRLZsPaU 1 day ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Mike Bloomberg Slams Trump On 'Cruel' Child Separation https://t.co/xJPlSvMsgG 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.