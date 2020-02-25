Global  

British singer Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captive

Reuters Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been "raped and drugged and held captive," but gave no details about where or when the incident took place.
News video: Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days

 Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page. The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time", she is "OK and safe now".

