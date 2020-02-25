Chuck Todd Confronts DNC Chair Tom Perez Over Bernie Sanders’ Cuba Comments: Some Dems REALLY Unhappy

Global  

Mediaite Tuesday, 25 February 2020
MSNBC's Chuck Todd confronted Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez on Tuesday over 2020 Democratic presidential election frontrunner Bernie Sanders' comments about Cuba and Fidel Castro.
News video: Sanders campaign co-chair defends the comments about Cuba

Sanders campaign co-chair defends the comments about Cuba 01:44

 Congressman Ro Khanna, national co-chair for Bernie Sanders’ campaign, defended the comments praising Cuba&apos;s Fidel Castro.

Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina [Video]Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina. That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers [Video]The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders' Cuba comments draw criticism

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is facing blowback from both parties for his comments about the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro....
USATODAY.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Blasts Sanders Over Cuba Comments

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday joined a chorus of Republicans criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for comments the Vermont senator made...
cbs4.com Also reported by •Daily Caller

