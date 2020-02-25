Chuck Todd Confronts DNC Chair Tom Perez Over Bernie Sanders’ Cuba Comments: Some Dems REALLY Unhappy

MSNBC's Chuck Todd confronted Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez on Tuesday over 2020 Democratic presidential election frontrunner Bernie Sanders' comments about Cuba and Fidel Castro.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Biden Leads Bernie In South Carolina Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina. That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30Published 10 hours ago The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Bernie Sanders' Cuba comments draw criticism Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is facing blowback from both parties for his comments about the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro....

USATODAY.com 20 hours ago



Gov. Ron DeSantis Blasts Sanders Over Cuba Comments Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday joined a chorus of Republicans criticizing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for comments the Vermont senator made...

cbs4.com 23 hours ago Also reported by • Daily Caller



Tweets about this