Justin Bieber is All Smiles While Stretching for the Cameras!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber does some stretches before hitting the studio! The “Yummy” singer was seen getting out of his car as a pal snapped pics of him on Tuesday (February 25) in Santa Monica, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber Justin kept it casual in a gray hoodie with black sweatpants and [...]
