Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Dies at 61

Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Dies at 61

Billboard.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
David Roback, producer and Mazzy Star co-founder, has died, a rep for the band confirmed to Billboard. He was 61 years old. The California-born...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

David Roback, Co-Founder of Mazzy Star, Dies at 61

David Roback, Co-Founder of Mazzy Star, Dies at 61David Roback, the multi-instrumentalist musician who co-founded the seminal 1990s alternative rock band Mazzy Star, died Monday from undisclosed causes. He was...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.