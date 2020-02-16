Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nick Jonas Reveals Exciting Jonas Brothers Album News! (Video)

Nick Jonas Reveals Exciting Jonas Brothers Album News! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Nick Jonas is teasing Jonas Brothers fans with some excellent news! The 27-year-old singer made an appearance on NBC’s Today on Tuesday (February 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas During his appearance, he confirmed the latest news about the upcoming JoBros record – which is definitely happening…and coming soon! “We have [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Sings By Campfire in Wintry 'Changes' Music Video | Billboard News [Video]Justin Bieber Sings By Campfire in Wintry 'Changes' Music Video | Billboard News

Justin Bieber unveiled the music video for his No. 1 album 'Changes' title track, showing him strumming a guitar by a campfire.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:09Published

WBZ News Update for February 22, 2020 [Video]WBZ News Update for February 22, 2020

Nick Giovanni and David Epstein have your latest news and weather.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Um, Nick Jonas Just Revealed a New Jonas Brothers Album Is On the Way

This morning (Feb. 25), Nick Jonas dropped by NBC's Today to talk about his first night as judge on the network's The Voice....
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! Online

Pregnant Sophie Turner Steps Out with Joe Jonas Amid Pregnancy News!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner step out after their exciting pregnancy news! The couple were seen at the airport in Milan, Italy on Sunday (February 16). The pair...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Nick Jonas Reveals Exciting Jonas Brothers Album News! (Video) https://t.co/D0hDe1ZYyo https://t.co/Zq5CLywXNJ 34 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Nick Jonas Reveals Exciting Jonas Brothers Album News! (Video) https://t.co/S1iKAoLuzl https://t.co/P0BKT9tFKD 34 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Nick Jonas Reveals Exciting Jonas Brothers Album News! (Video) https://t.co/JurgADteC5 https://t.co/yMhRBSU7oz 34 minutes ago

ItHadtoBeYou_

Nash♥ ▪︎내 맘을 불태워 ~ RT @JustJared: Nick Jonas has some pretty exciting news about the next Jonas Brothers album! https://t.co/b1RVFMbLT0 37 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Nick Jonas has some pretty exciting news about the next Jonas Brothers album! https://t.co/b1RVFMbLT0 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.