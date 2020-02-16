Nick Jonas Reveals Exciting Jonas Brothers Album News! (Video)

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nick Jonas is teasing Jonas Brothers fans with some excellent news! The 27-year-old singer made an appearance on NBC’s Today on Tuesday (February 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas During his appearance, he confirmed the latest news about the upcoming JoBros record – which is definitely happening…and coming soon! “We have [...] 👓 View full article

