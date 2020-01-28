Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > David Roback Dead - Mazzy Star Co-Founder Dies at 61

David Roback Dead - Mazzy Star Co-Founder Dies at 61

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
David Roback has sadly died. The co-founder of Mazzy Star and producer passed away at the age of 61, a rep confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday (February 25). His cause of death is still unknown. David played in bands including Rain Parade and Opal before making his biggest break as part of Mazzy Star, kicking [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Margot Robbie to co-star with Christian Bale in David O. Russell flick [Video]Margot Robbie to co-star with Christian Bale in David O. Russell flick

Margot Robbie is set to star alongside Christian Bale in David O. Russell's new movie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published

David Beckham heartbroken over loss of pal Kobe Bryant [Video]David Beckham heartbroken over loss of pal Kobe Bryant

David Beckham has opened up about the pain he feels over the loss of his friend and fellow sports star Kobe Bryant after his helicopter crashed killing him and his daughter Gianna on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Dies at 61

David Roback, producer and Mazzy Star co-founder, has died, a rep for the band confirmed to Billboard. He was 61 years old. The California-born...
Billboard.com

Jeudy says he intended no offense with Star of David jewelry

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Alabama star receiver Jerry Jeudy is apologizing to anyone he offended with his fashion statement at the NFL combine. Jeudy sported...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JayVarnerWriter

Jay Varner RT @LukeEpplin: If you grew up at a certain time, you probably, like me, dealt with some tough times by listening to "Fade Into You." RIP.… 5 seconds ago

derrickborte

Derrick Borte RIP Dave Roback - of Mazzy Star, Opal and Rain Parade. https://t.co/V8eAbFjxnE 5 seconds ago

Rnya3_

Muhtarrr RT @Variety: David Roback, Cofounder of Mazzy Star and Opal, Dies at 61 https://t.co/Yy3IZyst7K 21 seconds ago

unoankh

God's Grace & Mercy 🕊 David Roback, co-founder of LA alt rock band Mazzy Star, dead at 61💜 https://t.co/dKoQzrxjiM via @DailyMailCeleb 56 seconds ago

MamurphyMaureen

Moe Murph- 45 Years of Soc. Security Payments : ( RT @RollingStone: David Roback, co-founder of the widely celebrated alt-rock group Mazzy Star, has died https://t.co/uCYnilWKzA https://t.c… 1 minute ago

squealermusic

squealermusic RT @cstbtweet: .@latimes reports David Roback (Rain Parade, Opal, Mazzy Star) has passed away at the age 61. https://t.co/R2vB0u5yFD https:… 1 minute ago

clauifernandez

♑︎ CLAUDIA ☆ RT @pitchfork: Mazzy Star co-founder David Roback has died https://t.co/k4FZE3T2TN 1 minute ago

burritosound

Burrito Mazzy Star Co-Founder David Roback Dies at 61 https://t.co/in9RjdumEw 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.