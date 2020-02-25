WATCH LIVE: Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () CBS, Twitter and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute are hosting Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate, which you can watch live above. The seven candidates on stage are former Vice President Joe Biden, former mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer. The […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests.
The 10th Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, may be the most important, coming four days before the South Carolina primary, and one week before... CBS News Also reported by •Reuters •euronews