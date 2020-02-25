Global  

Chris Wallace Scolds CNN’s Acosta for Heated Trump Exchange: I Was ‘Horrified’ by His Comments

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Fox News' *Chris Wallace* tonight scolded CNN's *Jim Acosta* for a heated exchange he had with President *Donald Trump*.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Spars With CNN’s Acosta — Again

Trump Spars With CNN’s Acosta — Again 00:46

 During a press briefing in India, President Donald Trump argued with CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...' [Video]Biden On Trump's Response To Coronavirus: ‘He Is Making Us More Unsafe...'

According to Politico, the boxing gloves are out. This time Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, is taking a swing at President Donald Trump's reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. Biden told..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published

Chris Wallace slams Jim Acosta for being such an unprofessional hack [Video]Chris Wallace slams Jim Acosta for being such an unprofessional hack

&quot;I was horrified&quot; by his remarks, Wallace said.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published


Trump says 'I want no help from any country' in election

Trump says 'I want no help from any country' in electionNew Delhi (CNN)President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants "no help from any country" in the 2020 election, and claimed that he hasn't been given any. Trump was...
WorldNews

Chris Wallace Says Trump Coronavirus Presser ‘Clearly Didn’t’ Ease Concerns: ‘The Next Day The Markets Fell’

Chris Wallace had some relatively sharp criticism for President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that Trump's press conference...
Mediaite

chardon1011

Cindy Chardonnay @CNN IS STILL TRYING. THEY DELETED OR SCREWED UP THE ONLY VIDEO I CAN FIND. HERE'S THE LINK:… https://t.co/GQTTi2UOsV 9 hours ago

9innings2

9innings RT @heatherjones333: 😳Chris Wallace scolds Jim Acosta for rank disrespect of Trump: ‘I was horrified’ https://t.co/pfT2kV2PVC 1 day ago

Shirlen60397078

Shirlene RT @SerendipityDizl: Well, finally: one media Lefty calls out another media Lefty for being rude and unprofessional. I’ll give Wallace prop… 2 days ago

52fairway

Donna Eastlund RT @52fairway: Chris Wallace Scolds CNN’s Acosta for Heated Trump Exchange: I Was ‘Horrified’ by His Comments #SmartNews@ChrisWallace101⁩… 3 days ago

chiefragingbull

Charles Bender RT @BIZPACReview: Chris Wallace scolds Jim Acosta for rank disrespect of Trump: ‘I was horrified’ https://t.co/gROQiddT12 3 days ago

