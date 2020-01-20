Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hank Azaria Reveals More About His Decision To Stop Voicing 'The Simpsons' Apu

Hank Azaria Reveals More About His Decision To Stop Voicing 'The Simpsons' Apu

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Hank Azaria is opening up about his decision to stop voicing Apu on The Simpsons. “Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore,” the 55-year-old actor told The New York Times in a new interview. “It just didn’t feel right.” Hank [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

AFTER MIDNIGHT Film Trailer [Video]AFTER MIDNIGHT Film Trailer

AFTER MIDNIGHT Film Trailer - horror movie - Plot synopsis: For small town bar-owner Hank (Jeremy Gardner, Bliss), his 10-year relationship with Abby (Brea Grant, A Ghost Story) has been..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:38Published

'The Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria quits voicing Apu over racism controversy [Video]'The Simpsons' actor Hank Azaria quits voicing Apu over racism controversy

Hank Azaria has stepped down from his role as Apu

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Hank Azaria Won’t Play Apu on ‘The Simpsons’ Anymore

The veteran “Simpsons” voice actor explains why he stepped away from the character, which has been criticized as a demeaning stereotype.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Hank Azaria Reveals More About His Decision To Stop Voicing ‘The Simpsons’ Apu https://t.co/NqZx30KIzG https://t.co/EKI9wQJycq 51 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Hank Azaria Reveals More About His Decision To Stop Voicing ‘The Simpsons’ Apu https://t.co/egihc22IDR https://t.co/3A3D13t1cO 51 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Hank Azaria Reveals More About His Decision To Stop Voicing ‘The Simpsons’ Apu https://t.co/nC8CK7KkPw https://t.co/Rt2IkSrNk4 51 minutes ago

kellyclarksonf9

I sk8🌈amina RT @JustJared: Hank Azaria explains his decision to stop voicing Apu on "The Simpsons" https://t.co/6zSnEwI0f9 54 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Hank Azaria explains his decision to stop voicing Apu on "The Simpsons" https://t.co/6zSnEwI0f9 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.