Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Plus Size Representation in Leading Roles: 'It's Still Unfair'

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rebel Wilson rocks a hot pink top for a food run in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (February 25). The 39-year-old actress picked up some food to go from Joan’s on Third and when she came back to her car, there was a ticket, but Rebel didn’t seem bothered by it. PHOTOS: Check out the [...] 👓 View full article

