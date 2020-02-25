Why The Bachelor's Latest Fantasy Suite Twist Was So Genius

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Here To Make Friends - Published Fantasy Suite Dates Get Awkward On The Ninth “Bachelor” Episode 06:30 The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” are ready to talk about one of the season’s most dramatic moments. Madison gives Peter an ultimatum, Victoria F. and Peter still can’t seem to communicate and Hannah Ann seems to be the most unexpected voice of reason. Last week, Pilot Pete survived meeting...