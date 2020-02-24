Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande's Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix Special

Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande's Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix Special

E! Online Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Pete Davidson is releasing his version of "Thank U, next," but instead of an upbeat, poppy tune, it's a Netflix comedy special titled Alive From New York. Every artist has...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Pete Davidson knew Ariana Grande romance was over after Mac Miller death

Pete Davidson knew Ariana Grande romance was over after Mac Miller death 00:42

 Pete Davidson knew his romance with fiancee Ariana Grande was over when her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pete Davidson’s Love Life [Video]Pete Davidson’s Love Life

Pete Davidson opens up about his love life and his struggles with mental health in a new in-depth interview with Charlamagne tha God ahead of his new Netflix comedy special, “Alive From New York”.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:59Published

Pete Davidson picked the wrong time to date Kaia Gerber [Video]Pete Davidson picked the wrong time to date Kaia Gerber

Model Kaia Gerber is better off without Pete Davidson, according to the funnyman himself.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Davidson Reveals When He Knew His Engagement to Ariana Grande Was Over

Pete Davidson is opening up about the end of his relationship with Ariana Grande. During a sit down interview with rapper Charlamagne The God, the 26-year-old...
Just Jared

Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande 'Loved the Sh-- Out Of' Mac Miller

Pete Davidson was still engaged to Ariana Grande when Mac Miller died in 2018 after an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. In...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HopkirkShannon

Shannon RT @enews: In his new #Netflix special, Pete Davidson made several jokes about Ariana Grande after she referred to their engagement as a di… 5 minutes ago

enews

E! News In his new #Netflix special, Pete Davidson made several jokes about Ariana Grande after she referred to their engag… https://t.co/rsI6lp43Wb 13 minutes ago

kelly_hisbody

Kells 🍑 RT @enews: Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande's Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix Special https://t.co/JWrXSt8VpE 15 minutes ago

ludovicchoupo

ludovic choupo Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande's Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix S https://t.co/iTiTkypBDx via @enews 16 minutes ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande’s Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix Special https://t.co/PdSwOcY0Jo https://t.co/b9nih0FbXP 17 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande's Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix Special https://t.co/eCLl49YtbD https://t.co/tBoPWkoOXd 22 minutes ago

iKhloe01

iKhloe RT @AnthoniaOrji: Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande's Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix Special: Pete Davidson is releasing his version of "… 22 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Pete Davidson Airs Ariana Grande's Dirty Laundry in Shocking Netflix Special https://t.co/OWaTypImGY https://t.co/t09wz6W5EI 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.