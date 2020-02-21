Global  

Burning Question: Was the Debate Audience Booing Bernie Sanders for Slamming Billionaires, or Booing Billionaires?

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Bernie Sanders was met with boos when he slammed Mike Bloomberg's support from billionaires, but it was a little unclear at whom the boos were directed: Sanders or the billionaires?
