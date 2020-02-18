Global  

Nick Jonas Blocks Kelly Clarkson To Get Arei Moon On His 'The Voice' Team

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Arei Moon is the third addition to Team Nick on The Voice! The singer-songwriter performed the tour version of Kelly Clarkson‘s song “Miss Independent”. Both Nick and Kelly turned their chairs for Arei, but Nick used his block to ensure he got her on his team. “There were two outcomes here. 1) I block @kellyclarkson [...]
