Ariel Winter Returned To Her Red Hair After Wrapping on 'Modern Family'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Ariel Winter is a red head again! The 21-year-old actress stepped out of Nine Zero One salon with a fresh new look on Tuesday (February 25) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter Ariel went from a deep black hair color to her preferred red, just days after wrapping production [...]
News video: Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party

Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter mark end of Modern Family at wrap party 00:46

 Sarah Hyland, Sofia Vergara and Ariel Winter celebrated the end of TV show Modern Family at a wrap party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Ariel Winter wears completely sheer dress at 'Modern Family' wrap party

The time has come for Ariel Winter to say goodbye to her beloved character on "Modern Family."
FOXNews.com

Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter After Instagram User Criticizes Her Sheer Dress

Sarah Hyland is striking down anyone talking bad about her on-screen sister, Ariel Winter. The 29-year-old actress shared a pic with her fans on Instagram with...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com

