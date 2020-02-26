David Beckham Explains Why He Fell in Love With Victoria Beckham (Video)

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

David Beckham is spilling on what made him fall in love with his wife Victoria Beckham! The 44-year-old former professional soccer player opened up about the 45-year-old fashion designer in a cute throwback video, which she shared on Instagram on Monday (February 24). “I couldn’t put my finger on one thing,” David says in the [...] 👓 View full article

