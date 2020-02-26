David Beckham Explains Why He Fell in Love With Victoria Beckham (Video)
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () David Beckham is spilling on what made him fall in love with his wife Victoria Beckham! The 44-year-old former professional soccer player opened up about the 45-year-old fashion designer in a cute throwback video, which she shared on Instagram on Monday (February 24). “I couldn’t put my finger on one thing,” David says in the [...]
Happy birthday, Brooklyn Beckham! On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's oldest child turned 21 and received touching tributes from his parents on... E! Online Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Just Jared •talkSPORT