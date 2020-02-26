Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > David Beckham Explains Why He Fell in Love With Victoria Beckham (Video)

David Beckham Explains Why He Fell in Love With Victoria Beckham (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
David Beckham is spilling on what made him fall in love with his wife Victoria Beckham! The 44-year-old former professional soccer player opened up about the 45-year-old fashion designer in a cute throwback video, which she shared on Instagram on Monday (February 24). “I couldn’t put my finger on one thing,” David says in the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: David Beckham treasures train ticket Victoria wrote her number on when they first met

David Beckham treasures train ticket Victoria wrote her number on when they first met 00:36

 David Beckham has kept the train ticket his wife Victoria wrote her phone number on when they first met at one of his soccer games.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen [Video]Justin Bieber gives David Beckham a fright on Ellen

Justin Bieber was on hand on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' this week to give David Beckham the fright of his life.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published

David and Victoria Beckham pay tribute to son Brooklyn on his 21st birthday [Video]David and Victoria Beckham pay tribute to son Brooklyn on his 21st birthday

David and Victoria Beckham pay tribute to son Brooklyn on his 21st birthday

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

David Beckham Admits He Still Has Train Ticket Wife Victoria Wrote Her Number On During Their First Meet!

True love at first meet! David Beckham has revealed that he still has the train ticket his wife Victoria used to write her phone number down for him when they...
Just Jared

Nicola Peltz, Victoria and David Beckham Share Birthday Tributes for Brooklyn Beckham

Happy birthday, Brooklyn Beckham! On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's oldest child turned 21 and received touching tributes from his parents on...
E! Online Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJust JaredtalkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.