Neha Dhupia: I ate my heart out during pregnancy

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Neha Dhupia: I ate my heart out during pregnancyActress Neha Dhupia says pregnancy was one of her best phases in life because she got a chance to eat her "heart out", chucking all dietary restrictions she has had to maintain as an actress and model over 15 years.

"The one thing I did was I listened to every food craving of mine because I had curbed it all for 15 years. So I...
Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018. They became parents of a baby girl Mehr on November 18.
