Neha Dhupia: I ate my heart out during pregnancy

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actress Neha Dhupia says pregnancy was one of her best phases in life because she got a chance to eat her "heart out", chucking all dietary restrictions she has had to maintain as an actress and model over 15 years.



"The one thing I did was I listened to every food craving of mine because I had curbed it all for 15 years. So I... Actress Neha Dhupia says pregnancy was one of her best phases in life because she got a chance to eat her "heart out", chucking all dietary restrictions she has had to maintain as an actress and model over 15 years."The one thing I did was I listened to every food craving of mine because I had curbed it all for 15 years. So I 👓 View full article

