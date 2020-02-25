Global  

Placido Domingo 'Truly Sorry' After Being Determined Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Spanish opera singer issues an apology to the women he hurt after a probe by the Union resulted in a 'clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power spanning at least two decades.'
