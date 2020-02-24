Global  

Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: ‘Unbelievable He Failed to’ Speak to Dem Voters’ Concerns

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
CNN's *Van Jones* panned Senator *Bernie Sanders* tonight for his answers during a particularly contentious exchange about his comments about the Castro regime.
News video: Sen. Bernie Sanders Defends Comments He Made About Fidel Castro

Sen. Bernie Sanders Defends Comments He Made About Fidel Castro 01:08

 In an interview in the 1980s, Bernie Sanders said the Cuban revolution wasn't entirely bad.

Bernie Sanders Defends Comments About Cuba at CNN Town Hall: ‘I Believe In Democracy, Not Authoritarianism’

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Senator *Bernie Sanders* (I-VT) defended his remarks Monday night in a CNN Town Hall in Charleston, South Carolina...
Mediaite

Sanders: "The truth is, nothing I am saying is radical"

Bernie Sanders was also pressed about his comments on "60 Minutes" about Fidel Castro, saying "Cuba is a dictatorship. I've said that 8 million times."
CBS News Also reported by •euronews

MediaWatchUS

Media Watch New from Mediaite → Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: ‘Unbelievable He Failed to’ Speak to Dem Vo… https://t.co/Ik1UI1ApYE 32 minutes ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: ‘Unbelievable He Failed to’ Speak to Dem Voters’ Concerns https://t.co/vZvxWDqilh 5 hours ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker RT @Mediaite: Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: 'Unbelievable He Failed to' Speak to Dem Voters' Concerns https://t.co/o9… 5 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 CNN’s #Van #Jones panned Senator #Bernie #Sanders tonight for his answers during a particularly contentious exchang… https://t.co/VlNgnfPT5O 5 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: 'Unbelievable He Failed to' Speak to Dem Voters' Concerns https://t.co/o950GMCw1V 5 hours ago

