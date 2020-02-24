Nearly one in four likely Democratic voters in Maryland picked Bernie Sanders as their preferred candidate in the 2020 presidential race, earning him frontrunner status in the state, according to a new..
Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:14Published 15 hours ago
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina.
That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30Published 17 hours ago
Media Watch New from Mediaite → Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: ‘Unbelievable He Failed to’ Speak to Dem Vo… https://t.co/Ik1UI1ApYE 32 minutes ago
OccuWorld 🏴 Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: ‘Unbelievable He Failed to’ Speak to Dem Voters’ Concerns https://t.co/vZvxWDqilh 5 hours ago
Mike Walker RT @Mediaite: Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: 'Unbelievable He Failed to' Speak to Dem Voters' Concerns https://t.co/o9… 5 hours ago
💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 CNN’s #Van #Jones panned Senator #Bernie #Sanders tonight for his answers during a particularly contentious exchang… https://t.co/VlNgnfPT5O 5 hours ago
Mediaite Van Jones Pans Bernie Sanders for Comments on Cuba: 'Unbelievable He Failed to' Speak to Dem Voters' Concerns https://t.co/o950GMCw1V 5 hours ago