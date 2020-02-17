Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chelle Got A Huge Compliment From Nick Jonas on 'The Voice'

Chelle Got A Huge Compliment From Nick Jonas on 'The Voice'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Chelle may not have picked Nick Jonas as her coach, but he gave her quite the compliment on The Voice! The 18-year-old singer got a three chair turn, with Blake Shelton turning while she sang her first note. Nick and Kelly Clarkson also turned their chairs. While talking about her performance, Nick told Chelle, “You’re [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce [Video]Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce

Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce The 'Wild 'N Out' host shared his thoughts on marriage during an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight.' Nick Cannon, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Nick Cannon: I don't believe in marriage anymore [Video]Nick Cannon: I don't believe in marriage anymore

Nick Cannon: I don't believe in marriage anymore The comedian was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 until 2016, and has admitted his personal experience of married life has changed his approach..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Jonas Joins 'The Voice' Tonight - Meet All The Coaches & Celebrity Mentors

The Voice is back with an all new season! Season 18 of the hit singing competition premieres TONIGHT (February 24) with an all star panel of coaches. Nick Jonas...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredBillboard.com

Nick Jonas Just Spilled Some Jonas Brothers Album News

Nick Jonas may have let a cat out of the bag! The 27-year-old entertainer and The Voice judge went on Today on Tuesday morning (February 25) to chat about the...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Billboard.comJust Jared

Tweets about this

obession1234

obsession RT @justjaredjr: Nick Jonas gave Chelle quite the compliment on #TheVoice! See what he said & watch her audition performance of Billie Ei… 11 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Nick Jonas gave Chelle quite the compliment on #TheVoice! See what he said & watch her audition performance of Bi… https://t.co/Y25FmUKVsc 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.