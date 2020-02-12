Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'The Bachelor' Develops New Spin-Off for Senior Citizens

'The Bachelor' Develops New Spin-Off for Senior Citizens

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
In a new interview, host Chris Harrison opens up about producers focusing on a senior dating show following some criticism of the current 'Bachelor' cast's immaturity.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New baseball field in the works at Paradise Junior & Senior High [Video]New baseball field in the works at Paradise Junior & Senior High

Baseball players at Paradise Junior & Senior High School will soon have a new field to look forward to!

Credit: KHSLPublished

This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy [Video]This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy

This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy. Many “Bachelor” fans are painfully aware that no unofficial news has yet spilled on the lucky lady Peter Weber ends up with at..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ABC Offers Rose to Senior Citizens in Search of Love in New ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff

ABC Offers Rose to Senior Citizens in Search of Love in New ‘Bachelor’ SpinoffABC is opening up the playing field of love to senior citizens. During last night’s episode of “The Bachelor,” ABC aired a casting call for people over...
The Wrap

A 'Bachelor' for seniors is in the works from ABC. Here's why that's a fantastic idea

You recently saw a casting call for a new dating show during "The Bachelor," and it called for senior citizens. We could not be more ecstatic.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.