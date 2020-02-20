Inside Pictures: It was family time for Shahid Kapoor on his 39th birthday
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () On February 25, Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday on the set of Jersey in Chandigarh. He cut a two-tier cake. Wife Mira specially flew in for his big day. Father Pankaj Kapur, who is his co-star in the remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama, was also present. Sasha preferred a working birthday. Guess, next year when he...
Actor Shahid Kapoor turns a year sexier today, and to mark his special day, family, fans and his Bollywood friends have been sending the sweetest birthday wishes... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life •Mid-Day