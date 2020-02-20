Global  

Inside Pictures: It was family time for Shahid Kapoor on his 39th birthday

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
On February 25, Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday on the set of Jersey in Chandigarh. He cut a two-tier cake. Wife Mira specially flew in for his big day. Father Pankaj Kapur, who is his co-star in the remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama, was also present. Sasha preferred a working birthday. Guess, next year when he...
 Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday turned a year older, and it's a working birthday for him. He will spend his special day on the sets of his upcoming film "Jersey".

