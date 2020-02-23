Global  

Justin Bieber Visits Kanye West's Studio & Walks Out Wearing New Yeezy Items!

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Kanye West is getting a surprise superstar guest at his studio: Justin Bieber! The 25-year-old Changes singer was spotted arriving at Kanye‘s studio on Tuesday (February 25) in Calabasas, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber He was seen wearing Yeezy sneakers during his visit, and came out of the music studio [...]
News video: Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance at Sunday Service

Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance at Sunday Service 00:52

 Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Appearance at Sunday Service The singer performed at Kanye West’s latest installment in Los Angeles. Bieber sang Martin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It” for several attendees, including his wife Hailey. Videos also show West and the Sunday Service choir...

