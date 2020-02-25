'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe casts birthday spell on Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra

DNA 'Harry Potter' #DanielRadcliffe casts birthday spell on Bollywood actress #SanyaMalhotra https://t.co/3Ky6Fl0OEG 28 minutes ago Ian Adema @miracletbs (Miracle Workers: Dark Ages) has been absolutely delightful and might be one of my favorite things I've… https://t.co/6b3eZGZ37x 1 hour ago INDIAN BLOGGER Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe sends magical birthday wishes to Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra… https://t.co/J9cV8kk7Mo 2 hours ago Elysia Macht RT @destroyed4com4t: How would you feel about kids meeting Daniel Radcliffe, star of the Harry Potter movies at a library event? There are… 2 hours ago Tiranga times Sanya Malhotra gets birthday wish from Daniel Radcliffe, her response has a Harry Potter connection - bollywood - H… https://t.co/nnqxQeEuCi 3 hours ago Jacob Oller @ C2E2 In April 2000, "The Real Slim Shady" was released as the lead single to The Marshall Mathers LP, out in May of that… https://t.co/yTHLuyZvfn 3 hours ago Dennis Taylor RT @dartsrme312: Since 1980 top 5 roles & actor ** 1. Robert Downey jr- Ironman 2. Hugh Jackman -Wolverine 3. Bruce Willis - John McClane… 5 hours ago David Ho @CursedChildNYC Daniel Radcliffe that played Harry Potter would've asked the same question for Pancake Day. 5 hours ago