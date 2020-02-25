Global  

'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe casts birthday spell on Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra

DNA Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
'Harry Potter' Daniel Radcliffe shared a video birthday wish for Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra's big surpise: Daniel Radcliffe wishes her 'happy birthday'!

Sanya Malhotra, who turned 28 on Tuesday, took to Instagram stories to share the video that has Radcliffe wishing her. The seemingly impossible incident, it...
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressMid-Day

dna

DNA 'Harry Potter' #DanielRadcliffe casts birthday spell on Bollywood actress #SanyaMalhotra https://t.co/3Ky6Fl0OEG 28 minutes ago

ademaguy

Ian Adema @miracletbs (Miracle Workers: Dark Ages) has been absolutely delightful and might be one of my favorite things I've… https://t.co/6b3eZGZ37x 1 hour ago

INDIANBLOGGER10

INDIAN BLOGGER Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe sends magical birthday wishes to Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra… https://t.co/J9cV8kk7Mo 2 hours ago

ElysiaMacht

Elysia Macht RT @destroyed4com4t: How would you feel about kids meeting Daniel Radcliffe, star of the Harry Potter movies at a library event? There are… 2 hours ago

TimesTiranga

Tiranga times Sanya Malhotra gets birthday wish from Daniel Radcliffe, her response has a Harry Potter connection - bollywood - H… https://t.co/nnqxQeEuCi 3 hours ago

JacobOller

Jacob Oller @ C2E2 In April 2000, "The Real Slim Shady" was released as the lead single to The Marshall Mathers LP, out in May of that… https://t.co/yTHLuyZvfn 3 hours ago

dartsrme312

Dennis Taylor RT @dartsrme312: Since 1980 top 5 roles & actor ** 1. Robert Downey jr- Ironman 2. Hugh Jackman -Wolverine 3. Bruce Willis - John McClane… 5 hours ago

dho479119X

David Ho @CursedChildNYC Daniel Radcliffe that played Harry Potter would've asked the same question for Pancake Day. 5 hours ago

