Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' to See Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 'Smash' actress has joined the cast ensemble of the upcoming TV series about the rise and fall of the late celebrity fashion guru, which has Ewan McGregor attached to the titular role. 👓 View full article

