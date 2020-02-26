Global  

Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' to See Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

The 'Smash' actress has joined the cast ensemble of the upcoming TV series about the rise and fall of the late celebrity fashion guru, which has Ewan McGregor attached to the titular role.
