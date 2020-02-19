Global  

Viral Singer Charlotte Awbery Sings Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' on 'Ellen' - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Charlotte Awbery is a star! The viral singing sensation made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (February 26). During her appearance, she performed her rendition of Lady Gaga‘s “Shallow,” which caused her to go incredibly viral in a “Finish the Lyric” video just one week before. She also explained to Ellen that [...]
