Chris begins Jurassic World: Dominion shoot

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
“Hold on to your butts” because it going to be one bumpy ride into the world of Dinosaurs with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as they have officially begun shooting for ‘Jurassic World Dominion’.
Chris Pratt Premieres ‘Onward’, Talks ‘Jurassic World 3’ [Video]Chris Pratt Premieres ‘Onward’, Talks ‘Jurassic World 3’

From the red carpet to the hot seat – ET Canada brings you to the premiere of Chris Pratt’s new animated film “Onward” and his sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres where he teases..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:33Published

Jurassic World comes to life in Tampa | Taste and See Tampa Bay [Video]Jurassic World comes to life in Tampa | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Jurassic World comes to life this weekend at Amalie Arena! Tickets cost only $15.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:18Published


'Jurassic World 3' Gets Official Title!

The official title for Jurassic World 3 has been revealed: Jurassic World: Dominion! The third movie is the sequel to the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen...
Just Jared

Chris Pratt Opens Up About the Original Cast Returning for 'Jurassic World 3' - Watch! (Video)

Chris Pratt is talking Jurassic World 3! The 40-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (February 19). PHOTOS: Check out the...
Just Jared

