'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Teddi Mellencamp & Husband Edwin Arroyave Third Child!

Just Jared Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave are parents once again! The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband welcomed a baby girl, she revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (February 25). Teddi posted a video from her hospital room playing with her baby daughter’s toes, while Edwin posted a video from her bed: “@teddimellencamp [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Teddi Mellencamp Gives Birth to Third Child 

Teddi Mellencamp and and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, are officially parents of three!
Entertainment Tonight

'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp and Husband Give First Look at Newborn Baby

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' member and husband Edwin Arroyave introduce their newborn daughter after welcoming a new addition to their growing family.
AceShowbiz

