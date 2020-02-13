Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dominion: That's the name of the next Jurassic World movie!

Dominion: That's the name of the next Jurassic World movie!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow revealed the title of the much-anticipated sequel to the famous Jurassic Park franchise as Jurassic World: Dominion and also announced that they have begun the shooting for the science-fiction adventure film. Trevorrow shared a photo from the first day of filming and revealed that the third instalment is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

DINO DNA! Be the hero at the Jurassic Escape Room in Arizona - ABC15 Digital [Video]DINO DNA! Be the hero at the Jurassic Escape Room in Arizona - ABC15 Digital

To make the game as real as possible, they brought in "life-sized" dinosaurs and fake smells to make it smell like a stable. ABC15's Kari Steele has the story.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:59Published

Jurassic Thunder movie [Video]Jurassic Thunder movie

Jurassic Thunder movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a covert desert base is forced to divert World War III against a formidable adversary, a group of commandos and weaponized dinosaurs are hired to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris begins Jurassic World: Dominion shoot

“Hold on to your butts” because it going to be one bumpy ride into the world of Dinosaurs with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as they have officially...
IndiaTimes

Chris Pratt on 'Jurassic World 3': 'They're Bringing Everybody Back'

Chris Pratt is teasing his upcoming movie Jurassic World 3 and revealed some details that will definitely make fans excited. “Man, I can’t tell you anything,...
Just Jared Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.