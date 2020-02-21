Mahesh Nayak VEER SAVARKAR. @beingSunny__ @myogiadityanath Boycott today's kapil sharma show..featuring Tapsee Pannu,Diya Mirza,Anubhav Sinha. 33 minutes ago Roopchand Mahanthi RT @PinkvillaTelly: The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza offers to give a ‘Thappad’ to Kapil Sharma when he tries to flirt with her - https://t… 9 hours ago Pinkvilla Telly The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza offers to give a ‘Thappad’ to Kapil Sharma when he tries to flirt with her -… https://t.co/xpO36yzpqI 10 hours ago 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 Dia Mirza is on her toes to promote her film Thappad along with Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha. The three… https://t.co/UK09XPe0rH 2 days ago News18 Lifestyle Dia Mirza is on her toes to promote her film Thappad along with Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha. The three… https://t.co/xKUhR0NSg2 2 days ago News18 Movies Dia Mirza is on her toes to promote her film Thappad along with Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha. The three… https://t.co/dT5VjGIvG6 2 days ago Kapil Sharma News The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza reveals there's a leopardess named after her in the Lucknow Zoo - Mid-day… https://t.co/kjKSJvN0ZK 2 days ago vishnu s The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza reveals she had run away from home at the age of 5 after being scolded by her fath… https://t.co/HCUiRXAAY4 2 days ago