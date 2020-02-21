Global  

The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza reveals there's a leopardess named after her in the Lucknow Zoo

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Sony Entertainment Television's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma show, is back with another entertaining weekend, presenting the cast of Thappad - Tapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, and Director Anubhav Sinha. Giving an extra dose fun-filled evening, the entire cast will be seen spilling the beans about their personal...
News video: Taapsee Pannu & Anubhav Sinha Full On MASTI At The Kapil Sharma Show | Thappad

Taapsee Pannu & Anubhav Sinha Full On MASTI At The Kapil Sharma Show | Thappad 04:52

 The Kapil Sharma Show Behind The Scenes MASTI with Archana Puran Singh, Taapsee Pannu & Anubhav Sinha when the team Thappad came for the promotions of the film.Watch the video now!

