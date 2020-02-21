The Kapil Sharma Show: Dia Mirza reveals there's a leopardess named after her in the Lucknow Zoo
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Sony Entertainment Television's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma show, is back with another entertaining weekend, presenting the cast of Thappad - Tapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, and Director Anubhav Sinha. Giving an extra dose fun-filled evening, the entire cast will be seen spilling the beans about their personal...
Terence Lewis, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur promote their upcoming show India's Best Dancer at The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh records Behind the scene fun video with the team. Watch the full..