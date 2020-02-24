Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mission: Impossible 7: Coronavirus plays spoilsport in film's shoot

Mission: Impossible 7: Coronavirus plays spoilsport in film's shoot

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Paramount Pictures has halted the previously scheduled three-week shoot of the much anticipated Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak. The studio announces on Monday, citing the government's missive to halt public gatherings, reported Variety.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns

Mission: Impossible 7 halted in Italy over coronavirus concerns 00:32

 Filming on the latest Mission: Impossible movie in Venice, Italy has been halted due to coronavirus concerns.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rewrite! ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Stops Filming in Italy Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Rewrite! ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movie Stops Filming in Italy Amid Coronavirus Concerns

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for the new movie was just postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published

Mission: Impossible 7 production halted due to coronavirus [Video]Mission: Impossible 7 production halted due to coronavirus

Paramount Pictures have confirmed 'Mission: Impossible 7' production has been halted in Venice, Italy "out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew", following the..

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Mission Impossible filming stopped; Tom Cruise defeated by virus

Coronavirus: Mission Impossible filming stopped; Tom Cruise defeated by virusTime to rewrite the latest Mission: Impossible film. Filming in Italy for the seventh outing for Tom Cruise and Can Do gang has been stopped because it’s...
Anorak Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphCBC.caBBC News

'Mission: Impossible' Italy movie shoot delayed by coronavirus

A planned three-week shoot in Italy for Tom Cruise's new "Mission: Impossible" film has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, movie studio Paramount...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.