Delhi violence: Celebs ‘pray for peace’

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Bollywood celebrities took to social media to speak out about the communal violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law this week. With the death toll rising to 21 and around 200 people being injured, the situation has been tense in localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad. From singer Sona Mohapatra calling the situation ‘heartbreak’ to Rekha Bharadwaj ‘praying for peace’, here’s what Bollywood celebration are saying:
