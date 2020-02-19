Global  

Prince Harry in Edinburgh as countdown on his final royal duties begins

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry was in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday to take part in a conference about sustainable travel, one of his final engagements as a senior member of the royal family before retiring at the end of March.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements 01:08

 The Duke of Sussex described Scotland’s tourism industry as being at the “forefront” of making the sector more sustainable. Harry was making one of his final engagements as he is set to step down from royal duties in the spring.

