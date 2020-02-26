Ranveer & Ajay to attend Sooryavanshi's event

Global  

Recently, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi' released a video to announce the preponed release date of the film. The film is now slated to release on March 24, 2020. The team is gearing up for the trailer launch which is scheduled on March 2. Now, as per the latest report, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn might also be a part of the trailer launch event.
