Eminem Delivers His Fastest Freestyle – Ever – With New Godzilla Challenge: “Who Can Spit It?”
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Eminem is more than just nice with the wordplay. Slim Shady has lit up social media with an epic freestyle challenge. Big Facts: This week, Marshall Mathers hit up his social media pages to encourage his millions of followers to contribute to a new “Godzilla Challenge” where they’d have to reenact a wild […]
The crazy quick flow was on display as Philippines rapper Loonie does the Godzilla challenge, where he attempts to keep up with Eminem's lightning-fast verse on the popular song Godzilla on Wednesday (February 26).
"I am probably Eminem's biggest fan. I know all of his songs like the back of my...