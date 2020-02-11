Global  

Eminem Delivers His Fastest Freestyle – Ever – With New Godzilla Challenge: “Who Can Spit It?”

SOHH Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Eminem is more than just nice with the wordplay. Slim Shady has lit up social media with an epic freestyle challenge. Big Facts: This week, Marshall Mathers hit up his social media pages to encourage his millions of followers to contribute to a new "Godzilla Challenge" where they'd have to reenact a wild […]

Eminem Delivers His Fastest Freestyle – Ever – With New Godzilla Challenge: "Who Can Spit It?"
News video: Phillipines rapper NAILS Godzilla challenge of keeping up his idol Eminem's fast flow

Phillipines rapper NAILS Godzilla challenge of keeping up his idol Eminem's fast flow 00:35

 The crazy quick flow was on display as Philippines rapper Loonie does the Godzilla challenge, where he attempts to keep up with Eminem's lightning-fast verse on the popular song Godzilla on Wednesday (February 26). "I am probably Eminem's biggest fan. I know all of his songs like the back of my...

