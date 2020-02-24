Dead Heat: Sanders and Biden Neck And Neck In New Texas Primary Poll

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new Progress Texas/Public Policy Polling survey reveals that the Texas primary is a dead heat, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders tied at 24% support, with Mike Bloomberg at 17%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 14%. A new Progress Texas/Public Policy Polling survey reveals that the Texas primary is a dead heat, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders tied at 24% support, with Mike Bloomberg at 17%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 14%. 👓 View full article

