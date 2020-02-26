Offset Puts Some Respect On Ric Flair’s Birthday: “Go Woooo On A Bi¥#%”
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Atlanta rapper Offset is much more than a fan of WWE legend Ric Flair. The hip-hop star has lit up his social media pages with a salute to the iconic wrestler. Big Facts: On Wednesday, Offset hit up his Instagram page to shout-out Flair’s 71st birthday. High-Key Details: In March 2018, Offset released his unforgettable […]
The post Offset Puts Some Respect On Ric Flair’s Birthday: “Go Woooo On A Bi¥#%” appeared first on .