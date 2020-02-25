Global  

Trump Baselessly Accuses CNN and MSNBC of Hyping Up ‘Caronavirus’ to Tank the Economy (Also Misspells Coronavirus)

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Trump Baselessly Accuses CNN and MSNBC of Hyping Up ‘Caronavirus’ to Tank the Economy (Also Misspells Coronavirus)President Donald Trump blasted cable news outlets Wednesday morning, claiming that MSNBC and CNN are "doing everything" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible," and as result, are panicking the markets. The aggressive tweet seemed to counter a recent warning by the CDC and also included a rather embarrassing typo that misspelled the looming pandemic as "Caronavirus." (Cue Hail to the Chief.)
News video: Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' 01:03

 Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away' The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. President Trump, via statement President Trump, via statement CNN reports that Trump has not been as calm behind-the-scenes and has expressed...

