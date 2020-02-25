Trump Baselessly Accuses CNN and MSNBC of Hyping Up ‘Caronavirus’ to Tank the Economy (Also Misspells Coronavirus)
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () President Donald Trump blasted cable news outlets Wednesday morning, claiming that MSNBC and CNN are "doing everything" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible," and as result, are panicking the markets. The aggressive tweet seemed to counter a recent warning by the CDC and also included a rather embarrassing typo that misspelled the looming pandemic as "Caronavirus." (Cue Hail to the Chief.)
