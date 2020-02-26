Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Raghubir accused of having a son with Roshni

Raghubir accused of having a son with Roshni

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
‘Lagaan’ actor Raghubir Yadav’s hit headlines last week when his wife Purnima Kharga accused him of cheating. In a recent interview with a news portal, she has further accused that the actor is in a live in relationship with actor Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja and that they have a 14 year old son. She also stated in the interview that after seven years of marriage, Raghubir fell in love with Nandita Das while working on Raj Barot’s show.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Raghubir accused of having a son with Roshni https://t.co/O8dBy6IPJ6 15 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Raghubir accused of having a son with Roshni https://t.co/XbVj3rxpBR https://t.co/I7WmPVIe4D 37 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com #RaghubirYadav, who has worked in #PeepliLive and #Lagaan, gets accused of having an affair with #SanjayMishra's wi… https://t.co/YF1WXs7fx6 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.