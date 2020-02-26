Raghubir accused of having a son with Roshni Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

‘Lagaan’ actor Raghubir Yadav’s hit headlines last week when his wife Purnima Kharga accused him of cheating. In a recent interview with a news portal, she has further accused that the actor is in a live in relationship with actor Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja and that they have a 14 year old son. She also stated in the interview that after seven years of marriage, Raghubir fell in love with Nandita Das while working on Raj Barot’s show. 👓 View full article

0

