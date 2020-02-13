Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin says

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin says

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston's cousin exclusively tells Fox News that he would like to see the actress rekindle her romance with Brad Pitt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston Was Almost Beaten To The Part Of Rachel By A Totally Different Actress [Video]Jennifer Aniston Was Almost Beaten To The Part Of Rachel By A Totally Different Actress

Jennifer Aniston Was Almost Beaten To The Part Of Rachel By A Totally Different Actress

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:12Published

These Are the Most-Wanted Celebrity Bodies [Video]These Are the Most-Wanted Celebrity Bodies

If you look on Instagram trying to find inspiration for your fitness journey, you might want to look like a celebrity. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the most-wanted celebrity bodies.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Getting Back Together? Recent Reunion Sparks Dating Rumors

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Getting Back Together? Recent Reunion Sparks Dating RumorsReconcilable differences? Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt spark rumors of rekindling romance after SAG reunion.
HNGN

Jennifer Aniston Rumors Having to Choose Between Brad Pitt and Booze Debunked

Jennifer Aniston Rumors Having to Choose Between Brad Pitt and Booze DebunkedAfter their mini-reunions in this year’s awards season, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston seem to be gossiper's favorite target this year.
HNGN


Tweets about this

NewEarthJupiter

👑LADY👸DRAGON🐢Bear🐻 Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin says https://t.co/820h9eUhGu #FoxNews. So glad I… https://t.co/nhjOV8QR0l 12 minutes ago

warlock012

warlock012 Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin says https://t.co/uG2pp3uvZB https://t.co/bpJev6hvcQ 1 hour ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin says" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/7YiMjyu0Za https://t.co/5SuOjzz9dm 2 hours ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics The dating rumors for Brad Pitt just won't stop as he is linked to just about everyone he is seen with https://t.co/ETTG0sOBjJ 2 hours ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin says" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/gXP42TImlb https://t.co/eWjL74w9Tc 2 hours ago

JohnPettis2

John Pettis Yes there were but stupid***brad f'ed that up! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin… https://t.co/cSuqmAdmCD 2 hours ago

RButkevich

Ruth Butkevich Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' actress' cousin says https://t.co/Rw5nkfIevx 2 hours ago

1960manuruneko

まぬるねこ RT @etnow: Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston win her award has us dead? Dying? Done? #SAGAwards https://t.co/0va14ZoNn8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.